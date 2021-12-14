LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KTRK) -- A Houston truck driver who was convicted of causing a deadly crash in Colorado in 2019 has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, lost control of his semi truck near Denver when the brakes failed, he told investigators at the time.
Prosecutors argued that Aguilera-Mederos made a series of poor decisions that led to him slamming into stopped traffic, killing four people, KUSA reports.
In court on Monday, Aguilera-Mederos told the judge he doesn't know why he's still alive.
"I know that it has been hard and heartbreaking for everyone involved. Your honor, I don't know why I'm alive," he said through tears.
In addition to the 110 years stemming from his charges, Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 30 years for 11 other charges that will be served concurrently.
Houston truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in deadly Colorado crash
SEMI CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More