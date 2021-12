Houston truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in deadly Colorado crash

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KTRK) -- A Houston truck driver who was convicted of causing a deadly crash in Colorado in 2019 has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, lost control of his semi truck near Denver when the brakes failed, he told investigators at the time.Prosecutors argued that Aguilera-Mederos made a series of poor decisions that led to him slamming into stopped traffic, killing four people, KUSA reports In court on Monday, Aguilera-Mederos told the judge he doesn't know why he's still alive."I know that it has been hard and heartbreaking for everyone involved. Your honor, I don't know why I'm alive," he said through tears.In addition to the 110 years stemming from his charges, Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 30 years for 11 other charges that will be served concurrently.