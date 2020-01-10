houston livestock show and rodeo

From Willie Nelson to Gwen Stefani: Here's the RodeoHouston 2020 concert lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? RodeoHouston has announced its 2020 concert lineup, which will feature 17 star performers.



The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.

Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland
Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - TBD
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi

Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBD
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan

ABC13 is also getting a sneak peek at one of the best parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: the carnival food.

Officials unveiled some food offerings that will be featured at the rodeo, including Black Gold Truffles, Mac and Cheese Eggrolls and Cheetos Cheese Pickles.

Hours before the official announcement, a calendar featuring performers began to float around online.

READ MORE: RodeoHouston lineup leaked again? Calendar appears to show performers

The rodeo's three Friday entertainers will be announced at three Houston-area high schools by rapper Bun B on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers


RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano
EMBED More News Videos

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo



Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
EMBED More News Videos

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.



Country music star George Strait sets NRG Stadium attendance record
EMBED More News Videos

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

