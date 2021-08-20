Rockets reveal full schedule for 1st Harden-less season in 9 years

Oct. 31 at LA Lakers : The first of two games in three days against LeBron James and new Laker, former Rockets guard Russell Westbrook

: The first of two games in three days against LeBron James and new Laker, former Rockets guard Russell Westbrook Nov. 4 at Phoenix : Face-off with defending Western Conference titleholders

: Face-off with defending Western Conference titleholders Dec. 5 vs. Brooklyn : James Harden's second time returning to Houston since his trade

: James Harden's second time returning to Houston since his trade Dec. 10 vs. Milwaukee : Bucks visit Houston as defending champions

: Bucks visit Houston as defending champions Feb. 17, 2022 at LA Clippers : Last game before All-Star break

: Last game before All-Star break Apr. 10, 2022 vs. Atlanta: Last game of regular season

🗓 Mark your calendars. Preseason action starts on Oct. 5th! pic.twitter.com/Cv3cYkM9Vl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 20, 2021

Here is the Rockets' full 2021-2022 schedule:

Full schedule is here! Which matchup are you most excited for? 👀🚀



More info: https://t.co/nUfC11nn9C pic.twitter.com/nZHUuOFfTl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 20, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets, no longer plagued with James Harden's uncertain future with the team, get a clean slate and a youthful attitude when they and the rest of the NBA return to the standard 82-game regular season for 2021-2022.The team and its fans learned on Friday the Rockets' full schedule, which will begin on the road against former Rockets star Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 20. The Rockets' home opener is two days later on Oct. 22 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.The Rockets, which finished with the league's worst record last season, will be nationally-televised just four times this season. One of those games will be a Nov. 10 matchup on ESPN against No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center.Other schedule highlights include:While the season will be the first in nine yearsin the backcourt, there's plenty to be excited about after a standout showing by Houston's first-round draft talent that is headlined by No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green.Rockets fans will now get the opportunity see how Green's scoring ability matches up with Kevin Porter Jr., who highlighted his first season in Houston with aagainst the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.The Rockets will also have four preseason games, tipping off with a matchup with the Washington Wizards on Oct. 5 at Toyota Center.