Houston Rockets trading James Harden to Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN

By
NEW YORK (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets have reportedly granted James Harden's wish, trading their MVP-level superstar to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets have agreed to a trade to ship the superstar guard to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.

The announcement comes after Harden did not practice with the Rockets on Wednesday.

Coach Stephen Silas just told reporters it's best for everyone involved that Harden stayed away from practice.

RELATED: James Harden and the Houston Rockets are at a breaking point

Holding Harden out of game action would be the final step in any trade as the Rockets will protect him from an injury that would make a trade impossible.

RELATED: Houston Rockets 'willing to get uncomfortable' with James Harden, source says

The Rockets have held firm in their demand for young talent and a group of first round draft picks in exchange for Harden. Everyone in the NBA understands the time to make an offer is now.

RELATED: James Harden fined $50,000 after club video surfaced, sources say

The video featured above is from a previous report.

This story is developing. All updates will be added to this article.

