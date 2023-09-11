Domestic assault charges are pending against Kevin Porter Jr., a guard for the Houston Rockets, police sources tell ABC News.

Houston Rockets guard arrested after assaulting WNBA player girlfriend at New York hotel, police say

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter is under arrest in New York City Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, a WNBA player, police sources told ABC News.

Porter, 23, is in custody of New York police.

Porter returned early Monday morning from an evening out at a hotel in Times Square where he and his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, were staying.

According to police sources, Gondrezick was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door.

Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter is accused of beating up Gondrezick, the sources said.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear.

