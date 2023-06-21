It's a murder that's upsetting even the most seasoned members of law enforcement. Now, authorities are trying to find the motive behind the gruesome killing.

Adult son gets 40 years in prison after killing, dismembering his 72-year-old mom at home in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A gruesome story unfolded in a quiet Cypress area neighborhood back in 2021 when Lucila Rosita Barnes' body parts were found inside a box made by her son, who is now convicted in her murder.

Robert Barnes, 37, was convicted on June 8 and sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his mom and dismembering her body, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The DA said he has to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, and he cannot appeal the conviction or the sentence. After the plea, family members gave their victim impact statements on Tuesday.

The video above is from ABC13's 2021 report when authorities found the woman's remains inside a box in the garage.

He was living with her at the time when they got into an argument on Oct. 20, 2021, according to the DA. Investigators say he shot Lucila Barnes in the head, torso and legs with a 9mm handgun before severing her legs to make her remains fit into a homemade box.

Court documents in 2021 state he told relatives and deputies that he dropped his mom off at the airport in an attempt to hide her murder.

Family members reportedly called for a welfare check after they became suspicious of her well being. Documents state they became worried when they couldn't get a hold of the 72-year-old so they decided to go to her house on Cactus Point Court.

Barnes was reportedly acting suspiciously and didn't answer the door when they knocked. Barnes then flashed an assault rifle to his aunt and another family member when they tried to look inside the home, according to court documents.

Barnes lied and told them that his mother had left on a trip she had been planning a day early. That's when they called law enforcement.

When deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived, they said they found a bloody murder scene and the 72-year-old's remains in a wooden box.