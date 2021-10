Robbery suspect pulls rings from Galleria jewelry store employee's fingers, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a jewelry store in the Galleria last month.HPD's Robbery Division released surveillance video of the man running out of the store on Aug. 3.Police say a man walked into the store and asked to see a couple of rings in a display case. When an employee showed them to the man, he forcibly grabbed them from the employee's fingers and ran out of the store and into a parking garage, police said.All together, the rings were valued at $3,600.Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his early 30s, skinny build, weighing 170 to 180 pounds, and is 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a green shirt and black pants.Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.