La Marque man accused in Sam's Club abduction allegedly sexually assaulted 14-year-old neighbor

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Living on a cul-de-sac near a park is a dream for one La Marque mother. That was until her daughter told her she recognized the mug shot of a man who lived a street over.

"She asked her sister, 'Do you know the guy that has the dog and the flashlight? ' She said, 'Yes, so they've seen him,'" the mother said.

The mother wishes to stay unanimous because of her proximity to the park.

"This news is super scary cause it's steps away from my house," she said.

Edmond Porter is the man accused of meeting a 14-year-old girl in the park on Saltgrass Point Blvd. in La Marque back in March.

According to court documents, Porter invited the girl to come over and meet his teen son, saying they had just moved to the neighborhood.

Law enforcement said when she got to the home, less than a minute from the park, Porter allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

Neighbors who live next to Porter say they knew him as a kind, outgoing person and were shocked to learn he was accused of committing such a serious crime.

About a month after the alleged assault, the teen told a parent what happened, and law enforcement was called.

Court documents said she was able to tell police where he lived and gave a description. A month later, she picked Porter out of a photo line up.

ABC13 was told police tried to contact Porter at his home to question him to no avail.

The Galveston DA's office denied pressing charges, saying they needed more investigative work to be done.

Charges were finally pressed, but not until after a second serious crime was committed.

La Marque police said it was Porter who kidnapped a woman at gunpoint last Friday in a Sam's Club parking lot.

ABC13 was told he forced the woman to drive to her League City home, where she made her getaway, called the police, and Porter was arrested.

After his arrest, he was connected back to the March assault and is now charged with both crimes.

Families in the area wonder why he went months without charges and was allowed to be loose in the community.

"Something that serious needs to be talked about; this is the only park in the neighborhood, this is the go-to spot, and it's so full of people," the neighbor said.

ABC13 asked La Marque police why Porter went months without being charged for the rape.

They said they were waiting for other interviews to be conducted. Court documents say police tried to question Porter in jail after the kidnapping arrest, but he would not talk. Police worry there could be more victims.

