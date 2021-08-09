HPD looking for suspect behind $22K worth of jewelry robberies across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple robbery by force incidents at department stores across Houston.
HPD's Robbery Division released surveillance video of a robbery at a department store at Memorial City Mall on July 6.
Police say a man walked into the department store at about 12:15 p.m. and acted like a customer inquiring about a piece of jewelry.
The man reportedly asked about a 14-carat, 8-millimeter Cuban bracelet or necklace that was valued at $6,300.
When the employee took the item out of the display case and held it to show the man, he forcibly grabbed it from her and ran out of the store, police said.
He got into a red Toyota Corolla with California plates and sped away from the scene, according to police.
Investigators believe he is the same suspect that has targeted six different locations of the same department store throughout the area. Police say he tends to go for heavy chains and has reportedly stolen almost $22,000 worth of jewelry so far.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male. He was wearing a white button down shirt, camp pants, red baseball cap, white facemask and black and white Jordan brand sneakers at the time of the robbery.
In previous robberies, the suspect wore a New York Yankees cap, police said.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
