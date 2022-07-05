armed robbery

Video shows wanted suspect rob northeast Houston Burger King at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a northeast Houston fast food restaurant at gunpoint last month.

Houston police released surveillance video of the incident on Monday, in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

The video shows the suspect enter the Burger King located in the 5000 block of East Crosstimbers on Sunday, June 18, around 7:20 p.m.

The man walked up to the counter and acted like he was going to place an order. Instead, police said he displayed a handgun from his waistband and demanded the money from the register.

He then handed a backpack to the employees and jumped over the counter, HPD said.

The video shows the suspect place the handgun to an employee's head as he forced them to open the register.

After he got the money, the suspect fled the restaurant on a bicycle, according to police.

He's described as a Black man who was wearing a white polo with a black long-sleeve shirt underneath, light-colored pants and a white cap.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
