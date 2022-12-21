League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Even the best, well-intentioned plans can go upside down.

A game console seller was robbed Tuesday by the intended buyer despite arranging to meet right in front of a police department jail lobby. League City Police Department said the armed robber then got behind the wheel of a sedan and led officers on a chase.

LCPD said the original crime took place at about 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West Walker Street, which is where police headquarters is located.

According to investigators, a man wrestled the console away from the seller. The victim looked up and saw a gun.

The suspect took off in a Nissan Altima heading north on I-45 Gulf Freeway, prompting Webster police to help in the pursuit.

The suspect then got off the freeway and headed east on Bay Area Boulevard before losing officers near Highway 3.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect.

Eyewitness News has reported in the past on ways to ensure a safe sale, based on law enforcement recommendations. Topping those tips is arranging for a police station meetup.

"Beyond the usual advice to meet in a public place, meeting in the parking lot of a police station to make your transaction only adds an extra layer of security," a prior ABC13 report stated.

While it's not immediately known whether the victim did the sale on his or her own, law enforcement officials also suggest to bring a friend or family member along.

