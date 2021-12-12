attempted robbery

Woman shoots and kills man during attempted robbery in Mission Bend, deputies say

Deputies believe the attempted robbery in the 5500 block of Fair Elm Court in Mission Bend may have been drug related.
By Patrina Adger
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman shot and killed a robbery suspect in a Mission Bend neighborhood early Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was approached by three men who attempted to rob her around 4:30 a.m. in her driveway in the 5500 block of Fair Elm Court.

The woman pulled out a pistol and shot one of the men, deputies said.



The woman's boyfriend was inside the house when the shots were fired. He ran outside and chased after the two other suspects, deputies said.

At some point during the chase, the boyfriend also fired his weapon, according to investigators.

The suspects got away in a white four-door vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

"Obviously we're trying to identify this deceased individual here at the scene," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "We're hoping that the identification of him will lead us to the other two individuals who were with him at the time of the attempted robbery."

Deputies believe the robbery may have been drug related.

Officials took the couple into custody for questioning and said they were cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe they will face charges related to the shooting.

ABC13 spoke to a neighbor who heard the gunshots.

"That's why I'm trying to get out of here. I'm trying to fix my house up, clean, renovating stuff here and there. I'm trying to get out of here," neighbor Alan Strode said. "I'm trying to bounce out of this area. It's not good for my little kid, barely two years old."

Deputies said they are reviewing surveillance video of the shooting.
