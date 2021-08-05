abc13 plus lake conroe

Roadtrip Nation looking to take young Texans on a life-changing career journey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How this green RV can help recent grads find a life-changing career

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Soon, an iconic green RV will roll through Conroe with a group of young people who are embarking on more than just a road trip.

You can call it the ultimate RV getaway. For three weeks, the group will be making stops across Texas that could make a major difference.



"We want to be able to showcase the depth and breath that Texas has to offer," said Roadtrip Nation manager, Nicole Woodworth.

For nearly two decades, Roadtrip Nation has traveled all over the country to showcase different employers and education opportunities.

This November, the group's sights are set on Texas, traveling between Dallas and Houston, using I-45.

READ ALSO: Land one of hundreds of jobs available in Lake Conroe during ABC13's virtual job fair Thursday

EMBED More News Videos

Experts said the job market in the Lake Conroe area is as hot as the August heat! So here's what you need to know to land that interview.


The group is looking for three more young adults to join the effort. If you're 18 or older and wondering what options you have, a trip in the RV might be what you're looking for.

"Those individuals are going to be living in one of our iconic green RVs with two of our filmers," Woodworth explained. "They're going to be traveling throughout the state of Texas, interviewing career leaders and professionals from all different walks of life."

It could be stops with leaders in the aerospace, energy or education industries.

The application process is open until Sunday, Aug. 8.

The "road trippers," as they're called, will travel for three weeks.

That's a long time to be in an RV. If you're selected, you'll want to bring more than your career interests.

"Lots of road snacks, great music," Woodworth said. "There's a good portion of downtime on the RV, so anything to fill time."

On the application website, you can also find frequently asked questions to provide more details before you apply. The show will air at some point next year on public television.

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconroeabc13 plus lake conroeroad trippersjobs hiringtraveljob faircareer adviceemploymentcollege studentsneil youngcollege studentcareersunemploymentjobsstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS LAKE CONROE
Land 1 of 100s jobs in Lake Conroe during ABC13's virtual job fair
Bolivar Peninsula fisherman reels in 110-inch shark
Lake Conroe busier than ever in final weeks of summer
Single mom surprised with new vehicle after crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News