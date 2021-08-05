Roadtrip Nation looking to take young Texans on a life-changing career journey

You can call it the ultimate RV getaway. For three weeks, the group will be making stops across Texas that could make a major difference.
"We want to be able to showcase the depth and breath that Texas has to offer," said Roadtrip Nation manager, Nicole Woodworth.
For nearly two decades, Roadtrip Nation has traveled all over the country to showcase different employers and education opportunities.
This November, the group's sights are set on Texas, traveling between Dallas and Houston, using I-45.
The group is looking for three more young adults to join the effort. If you're 18 or older and wondering what options you have, a trip in the RV might be what you're looking for.
"Those individuals are going to be living in one of our iconic green RVs with two of our filmers," Woodworth explained. "They're going to be traveling throughout the state of Texas, interviewing career leaders and professionals from all different walks of life."
It could be stops with leaders in the aerospace, energy or education industries.
The application process is open until Sunday, Aug. 8.
The "road trippers," as they're called, will travel for three weeks.
That's a long time to be in an RV. If you're selected, you'll want to bring more than your career interests.
"Lots of road snacks, great music," Woodworth said. "There's a good portion of downtime on the RV, so anything to fill time."
On the application website, you can also find frequently asked questions to provide more details before you apply. The show will air at some point next year on public television.
For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.