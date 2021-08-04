Land one of hundreds of jobs available in Lake Conroe during ABC13's virtual job fair Thursday

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Economic experts said the job market in the Conroe area is as hot as the August heat, and we're looking to help people find even more work.
This week, ABC13+ is in Lake Conroe.
"We have hundreds of postings within our Work in Texas account in Conroe alone," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Jim Adams explained.
The area has bounced back during the pandemic. Last April, unemployment soared to 14.2%. Last summer, it was at 9.4%. The latest jobs report shows it's fallen to 7.1%.
There's a lot more room for it to continue to decline, and a number of employers are looking to hire. On Thursday, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair.
In the Conroe area, you can find work at the school district, library, appraisal district, volunteer agency, and even the airport.
But the event wasn't only for people looking for work in Conroe. Hundreds of jobs are available in other parts of southeast Texas.
In order to participate in the job fairs each week, make sure you have your resume ready, and look for the live stream on our ABC13 website and streaming apps at 11:30 a.m.
"Employers these days, and especially at the job fairs, are looking to hire right away," Adams said.
If you're looking for career advice, you can get it for free at the Conroe location. Job seekers can work on their resumes, practice interviews, and learn about different financial aid programs. Learning new skills to help keep the Conroe job market at hot as the August heat.
"Right now, the centers are doing in-person by appointments, and we can also do that virtually," Adam explained.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
