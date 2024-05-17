Lake Conroe set for closure on Friday over fears of rising levels after storm left Houston battered

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The San Jacinto River Authority has announced it plans to close Lake Conroe on Friday due to high levels after a storm on Thursday that produced tornadoes and killed five people.

Officials say the lake is currently at 202.86 feet, which is a foot higher than the conservation pool level, which is normally at 201 feet.

The SRJA said submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards could pose several safety risks.

The lake is expected to close at 5 p.m.

The dam will continue to pass storm and runoff water that was dumped into the Upper San Jacinto River Basin until the river reaches conservation pool level.

However, this is not unfamiliar to the area in the last few days.

Nearly two weeks ago, residents south of the lake in Montgomery County braced for severe weather and anticipated the body of water to rise. It rose almost six additional feet as rain fell for hours on end.

SRJA said they would continue monitoring the lake's conditions and update the public once it's clear.