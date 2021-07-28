Man jumps out of car and screams at woman in road rage incident

It happened at a home in southwest Houston.
The woman doesn't want to be identified but tells ABC13 she shouldn't have backed her truck out in front of the sedan.
The video shows the sedan driver slamming on his brakes before jumping out, screaming profanity and threatening the woman before driving off.
If you have any information, call Houston police.
'See something, say something' reporting site leads to road rage suspect
Driver caught pulling out gun on another driver in road rage incident
6-year-old boy witnessed killing of dad in road rage incident: 'I didn't know what was happening'