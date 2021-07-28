caught on video

Man jumps out of car and screams at woman in road rage incident

Man jumps out of car and screams at woman in road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doorbell surveillance video shows the moments after a driver jumps out of his sedan and screams at a woman who had just pulled out of her driveway.

It happened at a home in southwest Houston.

The woman doesn't want to be identified but tells ABC13 she shouldn't have backed her truck out in front of the sedan.

The video shows the sedan driver slamming on his brakes before jumping out, screaming profanity and threatening the woman before driving off.

If you have any information, call Houston police.

