Man jumps out of car and screams at woman in road rage incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10906546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man's being accused of pointing a gun at a driver on Beltway 8 and shooting at him, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10882702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He's going to take someone's life over a senseless act." Hear from a driver, who wished to remain anonymous, who said he or she was just trying to change lanes on the highway when another driver pulled out a gun.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10832343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> He said he didn't understand what was happening and thought the driver fired a confetti cannon at his father.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doorbell surveillance video shows the moments after a driver jumps out of his sedan and screams at a woman who had just pulled out of her driveway.It happened at a home in southwest Houston.The woman doesn't want to be identified but tells ABC13 she shouldn't have backed her truck out in front of the sedan.The video shows the sedan driver slamming on his brakes before jumping out, screaming profanity and threatening the woman before driving off.If you have any information, call Houston police.