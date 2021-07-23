road rage

'See something, say something' reporting site leads to road rage suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting on Beltway 8 they say may have been sparked by road rage.

Two days later, the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office got a tip through its "See Something Say Something" website about a man who was seen pointing a gun and shooting at another vehicle.

The person who reported the driver gave investigators dashcam footage of the incident. Within a few hours, the constable's office was able to identify the suspect as Irvin Guevara.

Guevara was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and was taken into custody. He admitted to pointing the gun and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

On Friday, the victim said Guevara not only pointed the gun at him, but he claims Guevara also shot at him. Investigators say more charges will be filed.
