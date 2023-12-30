HPD gives warning for drivers after 2 road rage shootings in past 24 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly three weeks since 17-year-old Louise Wilson was shot and killed.

She was driving to Galveston and swerved to avoid a crash on the Pierce Elevated downtown, apparently angering another driver, who then shot into her car.

Police say Wilson, who was shot in the heart, likely saved one of her passengers' lives by pulling over.

Two weeks later, ABC13 has reported two more road rage shootings in the Houston area on Thursday evening.

And, just like in Louise's case, nobody has been arrested.

Senior officer Josephine Jones with the Houston Police Department said police are constantly looking at traffic and dashboard cameras for clues.

"You have a lot of moving components to try to identify," Jones said. '"Was that a gun first of all?' Sometimes you get into road rage incidents where you're cutting each other off, and you may think you've seen something that wasn't actually factual."

While you can't always avoid these shootings, Jones' biggest advice is not to escalate already tense situations.

"Just take a deep breath. Don't take yourself too seriously," Jones said. "Don't take others driving too seriously. We never know who is in the car, what these people are going through."

