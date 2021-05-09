road rage

1 shot after argument at McDonald's leads to road rage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two brothers said they were chased down and shot at by someone they argued with at a McDonald's near the Washington corridor, according to police.

When they drove away, a group of males in a truck followed them to Durham and Nett Street and fired shots.

A bullet went through the door and hit one of the brothers. Police said he was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known.

The group in the truck drove off. Police said they did not have a description of the suspects.
