1 shot in possible road rage in NW Harris County

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Highway 6 between West Road and Huffmeister.
Deputies said a man in a car shot at another car that had three people in it.
The driver of the car was shot, but he is currently stable, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
@HCSOTexas units in NW Harris County are investigating a possible road rage shooting that just occurred at 9000 SH 6 N, between West Rd & Huffmeister. A male driver in one car shot at another car, occupied by three. The driver was struck, but is stable at the moment. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NP9GBT50ZW— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2021
It's not immediately clear what caused the shooting.