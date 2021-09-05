Road rage blamed for multiple shootings across Houston overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is in critical condition, and three other people were hurt over the weekend in separate road rage incidents on Houston roadways.On the northwest side of the city, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at West Little York and the Beltway around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.The incident began with a man driving erratically and started chasing another driver. The man pulled up next to the vehicle and pulled out a gun, according to deputies.That other driver, however, had a gun of his own and discharged his firearm, striking the man and the woman inside the vehicle.The man and woman drove off and threw the gun out of the vehicle while driving to another location. Deputies were not sure if they ever fired their gun.The shooter then drove to Brittmore where he felt it was safe to call 911. Deputies said the shooter cooperated with the investigation, and no charges were expected to be filed.The shooter's weapon was recovered but deputies were still looking for the second gun that was thrown.Deputies believe the man may have been shot several times in the abdomen and possibly in the head. He remains in critical condition.The woman shot is expected to survive, according to authorities.In an unrelated incident near downtown, Houston police responded to a shooting at Quitman and Jensen near I-69 around 10 p.m. after a car was reported to have cut off another vehicle on the road. The driver in one of the vehicles opened fire and shot the other car at least three times.One of the bullets hit a woman in the backseat, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she was stable and was expected to survive.