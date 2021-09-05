shooting

Road rage blamed for multiple shootings across Houston overnight

EMBED <>More Videos

Road rage blamed for multiple shootings across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is in critical condition, and three other people were hurt over the weekend in separate road rage incidents on Houston roadways.

On the northwest side of the city, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at West Little York and the Beltway around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: 2 injured in road rage shooting in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The incident began with a man driving erratically and started chasing another driver. The man pulled up next to the vehicle and pulled out a gun, according to deputies.

That other driver, however, had a gun of his own and discharged his firearm, striking the man and the woman inside the vehicle.

The man and woman drove off and threw the gun out of the vehicle while driving to another location. Deputies were not sure if they ever fired their gun.

The shooter then drove to Brittmore where he felt it was safe to call 911. Deputies said the shooter cooperated with the investigation, and no charges were expected to be filed.

The shooter's weapon was recovered but deputies were still looking for the second gun that was thrown.

Deputies believe the man may have been shot several times in the abdomen and possibly in the head. He remains in critical condition.

The woman shot is expected to survive, according to authorities.

In an unrelated incident near downtown, Houston police responded to a shooting at Quitman and Jensen near I-69 around 10 p.m. after a car was reported to have cut off another vehicle on the road. The driver in one of the vehicles opened fire and shot the other car at least three times.

One of the bullets hit a woman in the backseat, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she was stable and was expected to survive.

SEE MORE: 8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimegun violenceshootingman shotroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News