2 injured in road rage shooting in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating what they called a road rage shooting that left two people injured Saturday evening.The incident occurred at two different scenes in northwest Harris County. According to deputies, one was at West Little York and the Beltway and the other occurred a short ways down at West Little York and Brittmore.Sgt. Jason Brown with the sheriff's office said the incident unfolded after a man who was driving erratically started chasing another driver. The man pulled up next to the vehicle and pulled out a gun.That other driver, however, had a gun of his own and discharged his firearm, striking the man and the woman inside the vehicle.Brown said the man and woman drove off and threw the gun out of the vehicle while driving to another location. Deputies were not sure if they ever fired their gun.The shooting occurred at the Beltway, but according to deputies, the shooter then drove to Brittmore where he felt it was safe to call 911.Deputies said the shooter was very cooperative in the investigation and do not anticipate any charges being filed against him.The shooter's weapon was recovered but deputies were still looking for the second gun that was thrown.Deputies believe the man may have been shot several times in the abdomen and possibly in the head. He remains in critical condition.The woman shot is expected to survive, according to authorities.