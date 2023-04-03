Man shot in leg in road rage incident near downtown Houston after heated exchange, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg in an apparent road rage incident near downtown Houston on Sunday evening, Houston police said.

The shooting happened just after 6:35 p.m. going westbound near McGowen Street.

According to the victim, a motorcycle was stalled in front of him, and he began letting other vehicles go around when the alleged suspect in a red truck beside him began to become impatient.

As the victim attempted to go around the motorcycle, his car was tapped by the red truck. That is when a heated exchange between the victim and the suspect happened as they drove down McGowen.

Near the intersection of McGowen and St. Manuel Street, both parties got out of their respective cars, and the suspect fired a gun at least " six or seven times," striking the suspect in the leg.

A bullet shattered a nearby homeowner's window on Hutchins, who was home near the shooting.

The suspect in the red truck did flee the scene, going northbound on US-59, police said.

An investigation is underway at this time.