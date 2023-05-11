Man charged after road rage came over him while trying to change lanes, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trip to the Houston Zoo ended in road rage as court documents state that a man intentionally rammed his car into another driver's vehicle who used his horn to prevent a collision.

Joseph Francis VonFurstenberg has been charged with aggravated assault in an incident that occurred April 11.

A man, his wife, and sister-in-law had just left the zoo in a black Mercedes to get food when VonFurstenberg came close to hitting their vehicle while trying to move into the victims' lane, documents say.

In an effort to stop VonFurstenberg from hitting them, the man honked his horn. The suspect didn't take that well.

The 42-year-old drove up next to the victims' car and stuck his middle finger out before "aggressively pulling ahead and intentionally veering his vehicle" into the victims.

That caused the driver of the Mercedes, identified in court records as Andrew Galindo, to jump a curb and crash into a tree.

Galindo tried following VonFurstenberg to confront him but lost him after the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and South Braeswood Drive.

The suspect's court date has not yet been set.