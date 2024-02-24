Team of pit masters from Monterrey, Mexico, looks to compete in annual Rodeo cookoff

The group of pit masters traveled from Monterrey, Mexico, with the intention of creating history once more. The team hopes to perform well at the cookoff after taking third place overall in 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cookoff attracts teams from all over the world to compete. This weekend at the cookoff, the only Mexican team of pit masters is cooking it up for day two of the cookoff.

The team made their way here from Monterrey, Mexico, and they're hoping to make history again. The Rivs Grill team won third place overall in 2022, and hoping to place big again this year.

Alma Blanco, who is a pit master and content creator, said even if they don't place this year, they know just being here is a big deal.

"Anyway, we love to be there at the party," Alma Blanco said. "Just to be the only team from Mexico there, we feel we already won."

Since Alma is also a content creator, she teamed up with our city leaders, under Hola Houston, which is part of the city's Houston First tourism group, in order to document their travel to the space city from Monterrey, hoping to bring in more tourism to the city.

Last year, more than 2.5 million international visitors came to Houston, pumping at least $14 billion into our local economy, according to HoustonFirst.

