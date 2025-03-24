Houston Rodeo 2025 shatters record with 2.7 million attendees, 11 auction records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Rodeo Season 2025 came to a close Sunday evening.

Rodeo Director of Strategic Communications Danielle Grossman said the event set an all-time attendance record with 2.7 million people "across NRG Park over the past 23 days."

According to Grossman, the event also broke 11 auction records.

The money is, in part, used to support Rodeo's historic $28 million donation to Texas youth and education programs.

More than 35,000 volunteers helped make the event possible.

