Fiery California plane crash kills all 6 people on board, officials say

A small plane crashed in a field Saturday in Riverside County in Southern California, killing all six people on board.

MURRIETA, Calif. -- A small plane crashed in a field Saturday in the French Valley area of Riverside County in Southern California, killing all six people on board.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna C550 business jet departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and was set to land at the French Valley Airport in Murrieta.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The airplane crashed short of the airport during its second approach around 4:15 a.m., officials said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said all six occupants have been found and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

According to a tweet posted by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, the plane crashed and caught fire, burning about an acre of vegetation. The fire was contained just after 5:35 a.m.

According to reports, there was dense fog in the area.

Five National Transportation Safety Board investigators are responding to the scene and the agency's investigators are expected to arrive later in the day.

Once they get there, they'll start the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot's medical records.

Riverside County Airport Manager Angela Jamison confirmed the French Valley Airport is closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

This is the second time in the past five days a plane has crashed near the French Valley Airport. On Tuesday, a pilot was killed when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near the airport.

Both crashes remain under investigation.