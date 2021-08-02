Retired Sugar Land PD officer shoots neighbor during argument

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument-turned-shooting between a retired Sugar Land police officer and his neighbor left one man in the hospital, according to police.The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the end of a cul-de-sac on Silas Creek Court in the River Park subdivision in Sugar Land.Police say a neighbor went onto the property of a retired Sugar Land police officer. When the retired officer asked him to leave, the man refused.Investigators say the two men had been arguing, though it's not clear over what. There was a physical altercation and, ultimately, the retired officer shot the neighbor.The victim was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital. The father of the man shot said his son underwent a three-and-a-half hour surgery on Sunday and then had a second surgery on Monday.Prior to the incident, one neighbor told ABC13, the adult son rang her door bell and later exhibited unusual behavior.Falak Malik is close with the family. They've been neighbors for 21 years."Absolutely surprised that it happened to him and his son," said Malik, the neighbor.According to Sugar Land police, the shooter retired from the department several years ago. Police say he stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.The incident is still being investigated. Officials had not made any arrests or filed any charges in the case.