Houston's iconic River Oaks Theatre green lights renovations and hints at reopening date

Is it making a return? Mayor Sylvester Turner announced what's next for the longest-running theatre. All it took was a little bit of teamwork.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The next step in River Oaks Theatre's comeback starts this week. Construction on renovations to the historic movie theater will begin soon with an eye towards reopening by the end of the year.

Movie-loving Houstonians will recall the venue's saga that played out in 2021 and 2022. Landmark Theaters closed the three-screen theater in 2021 due to unpaid lease obligations that accrued during the pandemic. Houstonians demonstrated outside the theater, calling for it to be preserved.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

When it seemed like the theater might never reopen, Culinary Khancepts, a local company affiliated with Star Cinema Grill that operates State Fare and Liberty Kitchen, announced last February that it had leased the space with plans to renovate it. Now, that work is slated to begin.

Plans call for preservation of the theater's signature Art Deco look, signage, and name while making necessary improvements to the overall interior. One of the major changes will be upgrading the kitchen to provide for in-theater dining along with cocktails and wine.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED STORIES:

Iconic River Oaks Theatre prepares to close after no deal struck

Dozens protest permanent closure of historic River Oaks Theatre

Historic River Oaks Theatre closes doors after 82 years open

Fate of historic River Oaks Theatre announced after closing its doors at start of pandemic

Historic River Oaks Theatre's pandemic rescue