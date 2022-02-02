Fate of historic River Oaks Theatre to be announced after closing its doors at start of pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce what's next for the historic River Oaks Theatre after it closed its doors back in March of 2021 when the owner could not reach an agreement with a real estate company.Weingarten Realty was insisting the theater to pay the same amount as prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a six-month closure at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the owners struggled to pay rent and fell behind on payments, according to Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for the theater.The River Oaks Theatre had sat in the heart of Houston's River Oaks District since 1939 and remained the longest running theatre that offered the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" every Saturday.Turner and Kimco Realty will detail the building's future plans in a briefing at 5 p.m.