movie theater

Fate of historic River Oaks Theatre to be announced after closing its doors at start of pandemic

EMBED <>More Videos

Historic River Oaks Theatre's fate to be announced Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce what's next for the historic River Oaks Theatre after it closed its doors back in March of 2021 when the owner could not reach an agreement with a real estate company.

SEE RELATED STORY: Historic River Oaks Theatre closes doors after 82 years open

Weingarten Realty was insisting the theater to pay the same amount as prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a six-month closure at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the owners struggled to pay rent and fell behind on payments, according to Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for the theater.

The River Oaks Theatre had sat in the heart of Houston's River Oaks District since 1939 and remained the longest running theatre that offered the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" every Saturday.

Turner and Kimco Realty will detail the building's future plans in a briefing at 5 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonriver oaks districtsylvester turnermovie theaterbusinesssocietyhistorygood newstheater
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE THEATER
'Eternals': Marvel's most diverse superheroes
Man who was 16 when Cypress murder committed sentenced to life
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club scares up new Halloween lineup
Retro trip starring The Golden Girls TV show comes to Houston theaters
TOP STORIES
Freezing rain could ice bridges late Thursday
Mayor Turner announces $44M 'One Safe Houston' crime initiative
1 inmate captured, 1 on the run in Harris Co. after jail break
Texans have over $7 billion in unclaimed property and cash
Texas school safety fund hasn't been used since 2017
ABC13's new 24/7 channel offers news and weather around the clock
Family of Diamond Alvarez demands accused killer be returned to jail
Show More
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50%
Houston Rodeo 2022 saddles up with new rides, food, murals, and more
ERCOT's winter weather advisory for Texas is now in effect
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
More TOP STORIES News