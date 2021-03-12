River Oaks Theatre CEO and landlord discussing 'a solution' to keep it open

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10374509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> River Oaks Theatre is known for its rich history and art deco theme, but if a deal isn't reached, this Houston icon could close for good.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks of protests and initiatives to try to keep the historic River Oaks Theatre open, the CEO of the cinema announced he and the landlord may soon be working out a potential solution to keep it open."We're happy to be engaging with the landlord Weingarten Realty, over trying to work out a proposal with a solution, but there's nothing to report beyond the fact that we're talking with each other," Paul Serwitz, the president and CEO of Landmark, said in a statement. "They're hoping that things will progress, and that they'll be able to work out a solution. That's been the case all along. However, it just began a couple days ago, there's just nothing new to share on it other than that."According to an earlier statement from a spokesperson for Weingarten Realty, Landmark has not been able to pay rent since March of 2020.An initiative also launched recently to help the theatre stay alive.The Houston Film Critics Society (HFCS) launched the initiative dubbed "Operation: Save Houston Cinema." The move aims to rally public support for the landmark, as well as preserve the theater-going experience, per a press release.If you would still like to help, the HFCS suggests buying a ticket to the River Oaks Theatre online or in person. For those concerned about safety given the new masks-off environment: a representative of Landmark Theatres has informed the HFCS that the venue will continue to enforce COVID-19 mask and social distancing protocols and that the downstairs auditorium will be staged at half capacity.