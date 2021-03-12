movie theater

River Oaks Theatre CEO and landlord discussing 'a solution' to keep it open

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks of protests and initiatives to try to keep the historic River Oaks Theatre open, the CEO of the cinema announced he and the landlord may soon be working out a potential solution to keep it open.

SEE RELATED STORY: Dozens protest permanent closure of historic River Oaks Theatre

"We're happy to be engaging with the landlord Weingarten Realty, over trying to work out a proposal with a solution, but there's nothing to report beyond the fact that we're talking with each other," Paul Serwitz, the president and CEO of Landmark, said in a statement. "They're hoping that things will progress, and that they'll be able to work out a solution. That's been the case all along. However, it just began a couple days ago, there's just nothing new to share on it other than that."

According to an earlier statement from a spokesperson for Weingarten Realty, Landmark has not been able to pay rent since March of 2020.

An initiative also launched recently to help the theatre stay alive.

The Houston Film Critics Society (HFCS) launched the initiative dubbed "Operation: Save Houston Cinema." The move aims to rally public support for the landmark, as well as preserve the theater-going experience, per a press release.

READ ALSO: Future of River Oaks Theatre uncertain as lease negotiations stall

EMBED More News Videos

River Oaks Theatre is known for its rich history and art deco theme, but if a deal isn't reached, this Houston icon could close for good.



If you would still like to help, the HFCS suggests buying a ticket to the River Oaks Theatre online or in person. For those concerned about safety given the new masks-off environment: a representative of Landmark Theatres has informed the HFCS that the venue will continue to enforce COVID-19 mask and social distancing protocols and that the downstairs auditorium will be staged at half capacity.

The video above is from a previous story.

Culture Map contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmoviesbusinessmoviemovie theatergoing out of businesscoronavirus pandemicpandemictheatercovid 19 pandemichouston culturemapthe artsculturemap
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE THEATER
Film group launches new push to save River Oaks Theatre
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy and closes 2 theaters
Future of River Oaks Theatre uncertain as lease negotiations stall
East End drive-in theater hosts Sundance Film Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Deputies search for man accused of killing mother-in-law
20 and 21-year-old siblings killed in quadruple shooting
Houstonians going out more after end of mask mandate, data shows
Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
Spring break forecast brings 2 cool fronts in next week
Show More
Looking for open vaccine slots? Memorial Hermann has several
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Clear Creek ISD teacher on leave over 'troubling allegations'
PJ Tucker not returning to Houston Rockets, head coach says
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
More TOP STORIES News