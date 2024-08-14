Argument over missing cellphone leads to shooting outside AMC Willowbrook 24 movie theater, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a shooter who opened fire outside the AMC Willowbrook 24 movie theater on Tomball Parkway overnight.

Houston police said five people were leaving the theater after watching a movie when a man in the group discovered he was missing his cellphone.

Police said the group started looking for it, but then accusations began flying.

"There was some kind of heated exchange inside the movie theater. I'm guessing maybe accusations that someone stole the phone. But evidently someone didn't steal the phone, because the phone was found," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police said two men in the group then got into a confrontation outside and shots were fired.

The victim was shot at least once in the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, according to HPD.

The shooting suspect and a woman ran off, but investigators said they know who they are. Police are asking them to contact police to give their sides of the incident.