Local rideshare can run your errands just in time for Christmas Eve

Alto is now offering delivery service, and it's a great way to save time and support local businesses while keeping you safe at home.
The rideshare can pick up coffee or your Christmas dessert, ship a package or shop for a last minute gift at your favorite small business.
Mileage factors into the cost, but most errands are below $20.
For example, sending an Alto for a coffee and macaroon from Common Bond Bakery might cost $14 - $20 plus the cost of your order. Unlike other app-based delivery companies, 100% of your order value would go to the local business.
You can place all orders and instructions through the app for contactless service.
It may be a little too late to get a package out by Christmas, but if you want to ship back returns, Alto can do that, too. That service typically costs $14 - $18.
