rideshare

Local rideshare can run your errands just in time for Christmas Eve

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clock is ticking, so if you are doing any last minute shopping or shipping for Christmas, and you don't want to deal with traffic, a local rideshare has a new option for you.

Alto is now offering delivery service, and it's a great way to save time and support local businesses while keeping you safe at home.

The rideshare can pick up coffee or your Christmas dessert, ship a package or shop for a last minute gift at your favorite small business.

Mileage factors into the cost, but most errands are below $20.

For example, sending an Alto for a coffee and macaroon from Common Bond Bakery might cost $14 - $20 plus the cost of your order. Unlike other app-based delivery companies, 100% of your order value would go to the local business.

You can place all orders and instructions through the app for contactless service.

It may be a little too late to get a package out by Christmas, but if you want to ship back returns, Alto can do that, too. That service typically costs $14 - $18.

RELATED: Innovative Texas-based ride-share rolls into Houston with new cars and delivery service

EMBED More News Videos

The Texas-based ridesharing service Nuro is expanding and hiring in the Houston area.



Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustontravelridesharechristmas evetravel tipscommutingshoppingdriving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDESHARE
Transportation jobs still hiring during COVID-19 pandemic
Rideshare apps giving free rides to the polls
1 dead in hail of gunfire at southwest Houston gas station
Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect caught after bar employee attacked during mask dispute
Man found dead after wife hears argument, gunshots outside
Republicans block $2,000 stimulus checks despite Trump demand
4-year-old vanishes from downtown Houston bus station
Houston baker shares holiday baking hacks
Santa's letters: Texas children reveal heartbreak during pandemic
30,000 meals available to those in need at 42nd Super Feast
Show More
High winds start off a chilly Christmas Eve
Mom of murder-suicide victim: 'I'm going to miss her forever'
Memorial Hermann moves to 2nd phase in COVID-19 vaccination process
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
Santa assures us pandemic won't stop Christmas joy
More TOP STORIES News