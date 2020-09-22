Innovative Texas-based ride-share rolls into Houston with new cars and delivery service

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians who are interested in an alternative to Uber - and don't mind giving a Dallas-based company a shot - can now look for a new ride. Alto, the ride-share and delivery company based in Big D, has announced its expansion plans to Houston. The company is now offering pre-scheduled rides; Houston residents will be able to book on-demand rides starting Oct. 1, according to a press release.As CultureMap previously reported, Alto touts itself as a safer, more consistent approach to hailing a ride. Founded in 2018, Alto brands itself as "the first employee-based, on-demand ride-share company." Employees receive salaries and benefits, each company-owned car is branded with the Alto logo (so riders can be sure they're stepping into the right vehicle), and cloud-based cameras capture both interior and exterior videos of the ride.The company offers ride memberships and also shops, purchases, and delivers from local brands directly to consumers with same-day delivery available.