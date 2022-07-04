domestic violence

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations connected to an ex

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin on Sunday denied allegations that led to a restraining order against him, with police noting that he has not been charged with any crime.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the singer in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, where he lives. The order was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Martin said in a tweet that the order is based on "completely false" allegations and that he will face the process "with the responsibility that characterizes me."

"I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart," he wrote.

He said that since it was an open legal issue, he could not comment further.

Representatives for Martin earlier issued a statement and described the allegations as "completely false and fabricated." It did not name the representatives.

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," they said in a statement shared with The Associated Press.

El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, said the order states that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner's house at least three times.

"The petitioner fears for his safety," El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

AP has not obtained a copy of the order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsafetycelebritycrimeentertainmentdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Suspect drives her stabbing victim to hospital, deputies say
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Man accused of killing ex-wife takes his own life as police close in
TOP STORIES
6 dead, 16 hurt in shooting along parade route in Illinois: Officials
2 14-year-old girls from Central Texas at center of Amber Alert
Shell Freedom Over Texas returns to Eleanor Tinsley Park this July 4
Stay hydrated! Very hot temps in store for your July 4
Man killed while sitting in SUV at north Houston gas station, HPD says
How to prevent fires during July 4 fireworks shows
March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage
Show More
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Friends of 16-year-old who drowned in Lake Houston pay respects
Missing 26-year-old woman was last seen in Bay City, authorities say
Carjacker dumps baby on the road in New Orleans, police say
More TOP STORIES News