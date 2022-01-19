fire

Richmond Fire Department responding to large mulch fire on FM 359 near Highway 90

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Richmond Fire Department is working a large mulch fire on FM 359 near Highway 90, and smoke can be seen for miles.

SkyEye was over the area, which appeared to be burning at a landscaping business near Frank's Nursery on FM 359.

Helicopter reporter Tammy Rose said that she could see the smoke from about 20 miles away while SkyEye was arriving.

You may want to avoid the area if you can.

ABC13 is working to find out how the fire started and if there are injuries.
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
