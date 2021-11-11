rice university

Rice University names provost as new president

EMBED <>More Videos

Rice University names provost as new president

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rice University's provost has been named as the next president of the university.

Reginald DesRoches was selected by the board of trustees and takes the helm on July 1, 2022.

DesRoches has been in his current role since 2020 and with the university for more than four years.

"I am deeply honored to be named the next president of Rice University," DesRoches said in a statement provided by the university. "The past 4 years at Rice have been among the most rewarding in my professional career and I look forward to building on the tradition of excellence established by President Leebron and those who served before him."

DesRoches joined Rice in 2017 as the William and Stephanie Sick Dean of Engineering at the George R. Brown School of Engineering. He was born in Haiti and grew up in Queens, New York. His love of science and math as a child led him to pursue a mechanical engineering degree.

In addition to undergraduate work, he earned a master's and a Ph.D. degree at the University of California, Berkeley. He went on to become an expert on earthquake resiliency.

RELATED: Rice University President David Leebron will step down in June 2022

DesRoches takes over for David Leebron, who announced earlier this year his plans to step down after nearly two decades with the university.

Leebron, who has served as president of the university since 2004, will finish out the rest of his four-year contract with the university until June 30, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonrice universityeducationtexas newsschoolscollege
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RICE UNIVERSITY
Rice now offers loan-free financial aid to certain families
Houston NFL player helps expose student-athletes to careers in STEM
NCAA Men's Final Four logo for 2023 salutes Houston's history
How expensive are the homes near Rice University?
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News