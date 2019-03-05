Reward of up to $15,000 offered after driveway murder of Eleticia Martinez

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of an east Houston grandmother, who was gunned down in her driveway, is hoping an increase in reward money will help find her killer.
There's now a reward totaling up to $15,000 to find the person who killed 52-year-old Eleticia Martinez. Her family raised $10,000, and Crime Stoppers, who is working with the family, has added $5,000.
Martinez and her family lived in their home for more than 20 years. It was the home she raised her kids in, watched her grandkids in, and she even worked at the school just a block down the road.
"She started volunteering when I started going to Raul C. Martinez (Elementary School) in pre-K," said Roxanna Martinez, Eleticia Martinez's daughter.
Roxanna says her mom became so involved in the school, the principal offered her a job.
"She began working as a teacher's aide for a very long time. She would work with special needs students inside the classroom," Roxanna explained.
Eleticia spent her life helping others. On Wednesday, she went to visit her sister. After that, she went to the grocery store, before returning home around 9:20 that night.
Her husband and grandson were inside as Eleticia pulled into her driveway. She was then shot and killed.
Her daughter remembers rushing over to the house.
"When I get there, I see officers and ambulance and tape and everything, everywhere," said Roxanna.
Her death has left her family wondering why or how this could happened.
"All I can think of, is a demon, a person with no heart and no soul to commit such a heinous crime," said Roxanna.
The family has two GoFundMe accounts set up. One is to help with funeral expenses. The other GoFundMe is to pay for a reward to find her killer.
Eleticia's funeral is also open to the public. It is set for Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Forest Park Lawndale at 6900 Lawndale St.
If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
