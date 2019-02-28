Grandmother and beloved volunteer teacher's aide shot to death at Houston home, shooter on the run

A grandmother was shot and killed after returning home from visiting family members, authorities say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A shooter is on the run after gunning down an innocent grandmother in the driveway of her east Houston home, police say.

The victim has been identified by family as 52-year-old Leticia Martinez.

Authorities say Martinez had just returned to her home on Harbor near Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after visiting family members when she was killed.

Surveillance video shows the suspect confront Martinez, then open fire, shooting her three times as she was unlocking her gate.

The woman's husband, Felipe, and grandson were inside the home at the time. They heard the gunshots but could not save her.

"Our complainant seems to be an innocent mother, grandmother. She works locally here in the neighborhood, and it is a very, very tragic incident," HPD Sgt. Thomas Simmons said.

Houston police told ABC13 a small car was seen parked in front of an abandoned home next door. It is believed the shooter was in the car when the victim pulled up.

Police say the suspect got back into his car and drove southbound on Harbor and crossed Market Street.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Felipe Martinez told ABC13 his wife was a volunteer teacher's aide at Raul C. Martinez Elementary School.

School administrators say that a crisis team from HISD will be at the campus at some point Thursday and that Leticia was well-loved.

The couple's daughter lives in the home with them as well. Felipe says his wife had just received her income tax return check, but he isn't sure if that had something to do with it.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

