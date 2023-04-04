Man shot in leg at Mikki's Cafe on Bellfort during lunchtime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot during a lunchtime incident at a restaurant in far southwest Houston.

Police were called to Mikki's Cafe in the 10500 block of W. Bellfort on Tuesday. Details surrounding the shooting are not yet clear, but officers say it happened inside the restaurant, away from customers.

Several officers could be seen entering the soul food restaurant before stringing up crime scene tape around the sidewalk and doorway.

According to Houston police at the scene, the man who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg was not an employee of the restaurant. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is described as stable.

The shooting suspect was not described nor identified by police. They added that the suspect was detained at the scene.

The restaurant remains open for business, police say.