'We think it's political' | Owner of Fuzzy's Pizza in Katy says break-in was not just about money

The owner tells ABC13 he believes the robbery stemmed from the business hosting events for certain Republican candidates in the last few months.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A restaurant owner in Katy says he believes a break-in at his establishment on Wednesday wasn't about money but a personal attack.

The theft occurred at Fuzzy's Pizza at 631 S. Mason.

According to the owner, Jeff Hajjar, the suspects reportedly broke into a vacant business next door and cut a four-inch hole through the wall without triggering the alarm system.

The suspects were then led to a safe where they stole all the contents, including a gun.

Hajjar says this could be political due to recent events the business has held.

"We do think it was political due to the amount of events we've been hosting in the last few months for certain Republican candidates," Hajjar said.

In addition, the suspects reportedly damaged the kitchen and trashed the restaurant.

"So all of a sudden, we have a break-in. And the last one was 20 years ago. So something's got to give. They were very meticulous about what they did," the owner said. " And they also sent a message with the amount of damage. It wasn't just a smash-and-grab. It was a lot more personal than that, in my opinion."

Hajjar told ABC13 he saw surveillance footage of the suspects but did not recognize them as former employees who he said might be disgruntled.

He also says he warned other small businesses the suspects could break in undetected.

Hajjar said the community helped clean up the damage and has since reopened the restaurant.