Uptown Houston bridal shop targeted again after another $50K worth of merchandise stolen, owner says

David Peck bridal shop in Tanglewood area becomes victim to another burglary after $50,000 dress heist in September, Houston owner says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in four months, thieves strike a custom dress shop in the Tanglewood area, taking more than $50,000 in merchandise.

Management at David Peck's store on Fountainview Drive has surveillance video which shows a burglar breaking the front window to get inside Monday morning. Then the thief helps themself to dozens of dresses.

Peck told ABC13 he's still working to figure out how much was stolen, but he estimates its $50,000 worth of hand-made dresses.

It was just in September that a thief broke into the same store with a sledgehammer also stealing about $50,000 worth of merchandise.

There is video of the clean-up after that incident. Peck says no one has been arrested for the first break in but police suspect the same person or crew is behind both burglaries.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.

