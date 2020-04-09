action 13

Expired registration sticker? Texas is giving you a pass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us are staying home these days, so you may not have noticed if your car's registration sticker has expired.

Action 13 spoke with state officials and got the details on the new grace period for drivers.

When Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in March, he also gave drivers a pass. To reduce the need for in-person transactions at the DMV, the governor granted a temporary extension for drivers with expired or expiring Texas registration stickers.

Once all systems are back online, you will have a 60-day grace period to renew before you could face a penalty.

Renewing via the website is still an option at www.TxDMV.gov.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott waives state trucking regulations to expedite delivery of supplies

The state has notified law enforcement agencies of the change, so you shouldn't get pulled over. However, if your sticker expired before the waiver was issued, it's up to the discretion of law enforcement. The extension also applies to vehicle titling and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard.

