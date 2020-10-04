The last day to register to vote for Election Day is tomorrow

There will be NINE Drive-Thru voting locations during Early Voting and on Election Day! #HarrisVotes #VoteYOURWay https://t.co/pfr20k56lF pic.twitter.com/Wld6M28Knm — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) September 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The last day to register to vote before the November general election is Monday, Oct. 5.Voter registration in Harris County has been keeping up with the growth of the county, according to Marcos Campos, a resident who has helped citizens register to vote in Texas for many years.Early voting runs from Oct. 13 - 30.The county announced its new plans to open seven individual 24-hour polling locations for one day.NRG Arena, Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center, McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons, East Harris County Activity Center, Tracy Gee Community Center, Juergen's Hall Community Center and Victory Gardens will be open for voting starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 until 7 p.m. Oct. 30.The last day to apply for a mail-in-ballot is Oct. 23.Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.