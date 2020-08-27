Toyota Center becomes voting center for 2020 presidential election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Toyota Center will serve as a voting center for the 2020 Presidential General Election, the Houston Rockets and the Harris County Clerk office announced Thursday.
It will be open to any registered voter in Harris County from Oct. 13-30 and on Election Day, Nov. 3. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking will be provided at the stadium throughout the voting process.
A representative of the Rockets released a statement:
"On behalf of the Houston Rockets, and Toyota Center, we are honored to help serve our community by providing a safe and convenient location for Harris County voters for the upcoming Presidential election," said Doug Hall, General Manager & Senior Vice President of Toyota Center. "Voting is an extremely important right which many have fought hard for throughout the years and we want to thank the Harris County Clerk office for allowing the Rockets and Toyota Center to offer support."
With less than three months until the November 2020 election, the Harris County Clerk is sounding off.
"Our elections this November will be historic - not only because we are electing the President of the United States, but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely," said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. "I'm thrilled that Toyota Center, home to our beloved Houston Rockets, will be a voting center during the Early Voting Period and on Election Day."
If voters can't make it to Toyota Center to vote, Hollins also reminded voters last week that they do not have to rely on USPS to cast a mail-in-ballot.
"For whatever reason if you don't want to put that ballot in the mail, you can drop it off to us in person anytime up until Election Day."
Harris County has 11 annex offices that will accept your ballot.
The U.S. Post Office recommends mailing your ballot by Oct. 27, one week before Election Day on Nov. 3.
"Harris County needs more voting centers than ever before in order to accommodate record voter turnout while following strict safety protocols to keep voters and election workers safe at the polls," Hollins said. "We're grateful to the Rockets organization and to the Toyota Center team for stepping up to serve Harris County residents. Because of your help and that of other community partners across Harris County, no voter will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote this November."
The Rockets partnered with I am a voter, a nonpartisan movement aimed to create a cultural shift around voting. For more information, visit the I am a voter website or text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm your voter registration status.
