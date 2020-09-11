Harris County Vote

For 1 day, these Harris Co. polling places will open to offer 24-hour early vote

Harris County is working to ensure all voters have the opportunity to get to the polls by implementing several new ways of casting ballots.

On Friday, the county announced its new plans to open seven individual 24-hour polling locations for one day.

NRG Arena, Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center, McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons, East Harris County Activity Center, Tracy Gee Community Center, Juergen's Hall Community Center and Victory Gardens will be open for voting starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 until 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

A spokesperson from the county released this statement:

"Getting out to vote isn't always a simple in-and-out, as any voter who has had to wait in line for over an hour knows. And for those that work all day, have children to care for, or any other situation that makes going to the polls in the middle of the day difficult, 24-hour polling locations could make a huge difference in turnout. Plus with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more opportunities to vote could curb a rush on Election Day."

Along with the seven, 24-hour facilities, Harris County is also including nine drive-thru voting centers in the Houston area.

Drivers can pull-up to NRG Arena Blue Lot 16, Toyota Center Parking Garage, Fallbrook Church, Kingdom Builders Center, Houston Food Bank, HCC West Loop, HCC Alief Bissonnet, Humble Civic Center or Resurrection MCC to cast their ballots.



Early voting begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.

