For 1 day, these Harris Co. polling places will open to offer 24-hour early vote

There will be NINE Drive-Thru voting locations during Early Voting and on Election Day! #HarrisVotes #VoteYOURWay https://t.co/pfr20k56lF pic.twitter.com/Wld6M28Knm — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) September 11, 2020

Harris County is working to ensure all voters have the opportunity to get to the polls by implementing several new ways of casting ballots.On Friday, the county announced its new plans to open seven individual 24-hour polling locations for one day.NRG Arena, Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center, McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons, East Harris County Activity Center, Tracy Gee Community Center, Juergen's Hall Community Center and Victory Gardens will be open for voting starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 until 7 p.m. Oct. 30.Along with the seven, 24-hour facilities, Harris County is also including nine drive-thru voting centers in the Houston area.Drivers can pull-up to NRG Arena Blue Lot 16, Toyota Center Parking Garage, Fallbrook Church, Kingdom Builders Center, Houston Food Bank, HCC West Loop, HCC Alief Bissonnet, Humble Civic Center or Resurrection MCC to cast their ballots.Early voting begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.