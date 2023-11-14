Former UH basketball star Reggie Chaney died of fentanyl overdose, medical examiner rules

"Reggie was a beloved member of our program," the university said. It's unclear how he died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An autopsy is now revealing how a former University of Houston basketball player died three months ago.

The video above is from the original August report: Former University of Houston basketball star Reggie Chaney dead at 23

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said Reggie Chaney died of fentanyl toxicity.

His death was ruled an accident.

Chaney was just 23 years old and was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington back in August.

He was a member of the UH team when they made it to the Final Four tournament in 2021 and was also named the American Athletic Conference's sixth man of the year in his final season.

"Reggie was a beloved member of our program, appearing in more than 100 games from 2020-21 through the 2022-23 season," the university said following his death.