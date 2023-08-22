"Reggie was a beloved member of our program," the university said. It's unclear how he died.

Former University of Houston basketball star Reggie Chaney dead at 23

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former University of Houston Men's basketball player has died, a school spokesperson confirmed.

Reggie Chaney was just 23 years old.

"Reggie was a beloved member of our program, appearing in more than 100 games from 2020-21 through the 2022-23 season," the university said.

He was a member of the team when they made it to the Final Four tournament in 2021.

Chaney was also named the American Athletic Conference's sixth man of the year in his final season.

It's unclear how he died.