Harris County DA's Office files 'Red Notice' for suspect jailed in El Salvador for wife's murder

The 55-year-old suspect, on the run for shooting his estranged wife to death, is behind bars in El Salvador, but the complication of keeping him in custody has the victim's family concerned.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office said a Red Notice was filed and accepted on Monday for Ever Navarrete, the man accused of killing his wife.

Officials said Navarrete had a hearing in El Salvador on Tuesday, where officials agreed to hold him for 60 days while HCDAO puts together their extradition package.

The latest update comes just days as the victim's family feared he would be let go if Harris County didn't act fast.

Back on Oct. 1, Navarrete, 55, allegedly tracked down his estranged wife, Karly Navarrete Diaz, at her new home and shot her to death. Kimberly, Karly's daughter, said the pair were going through a divorce, and her mom had moved to a location that was kept secret from him. They believe he had a tracking device on her car.

Since then, the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said he's been on the run and charged with murder.

"As time went by, people started giving up and doing less work because they felt that he wasn't going to be found," Kimberly said. "But then, come to find out, God gave our dad up to us."

Kimberly claims El Salvadorian authorities alerted her family that her dad had been arrested in Usulután. She said he would be released from jail there on Monda HCDAO didn't issue a Red Notice, which would recognize Navarrete internationally as a wanted criminal.

Before the notice was filed, over the weekend, the district attorney's office told ABC13 it had not been able to confirm that Navarrete had been detained by El Salvadorian authorities, but officially indicted him Friday morning. They claim they have been waiting more than a week to get the full offense report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, something they said they need before they can file a Red Notice.

