'Red Notice' at center of Harris Co. fugitive's custody in El Salvador weeks after wife killed

The 55-year-old suspect, on the run for shooting his estranged wife to death, is behind bars in El Salvador, but the complication of keeping him in custody has the victim's family concerned.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Rosenberg woman fears time may be running out to keep her husband and alleged killer behind bars. They claim he's in custody in El Salvador, but authorities will soon be forced to let him go if officials in Harris County don't act fast.

The last four weeks have been agonizing for Karly Navarrete Diaz's children. Not just because of the horrific way they lost her mom but because they don't know if their dad will ever be held accountable for what he's done.

"It's been a disaster. No one in their family wants to feel this way," the victim's daughter, Kimberly, said. "It's crazy because I didn't think I'd be in this position. To be honest, I didn't think my dad would ever murder my mom."

Back on Oct. 1, Ever Navarrete, 55, allegedly tracked down his estranged wife at her new home and shot her to death. Kimberly said they were going through a divorce, and her mom had moved to a location that was kept secret from him. They believe he had a tracking device on her car.

Since then, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said he's been on the run and charged with murder.

RELATED: Man wanted, charged after wife found shot to death amid divorce in Pine Village North neighborhood

"As time went by, people started giving up and doing less work because they felt that he wasn't going to be found," Kimberly said. "But then come to find out, God gave our dad up to us."

Kimberly claims El Salvadorian authorities alerted her family that her dad had been arrested in Usulután. She said he would be released from jail there on Monday if the Harris County District Attorney's Office doesn't issue a Red Notice, which would recognize Ever internationally as a wanted criminal.

She said she feels frustrated and worried that they'll never get justice for her mother.

"If my dad walks, you're not going to find him at all. You're not going to find him because he's not going to be dumb enough to stick around here anymore. He's gonna have another plan in mind," she said. "We're not going to feel at ease until he's behind bars in Harris County with no bond."

RELATED: Woman pleads to father accused of fatally shooting estranged wife: 'Please surrender'

The district attorney's office told ABC13 it has not been able to confirm that Ever has been detained by El Salvadorian authorities, but officially indicted him Friday morning. They claim they have been waiting more than a week to get the full offense report, something they said they need before they can file a Red Notice.

HCSO has not returned requests for comment.

The district attorney's office explained the clock starts ticking to put together all of the elements for an extradition package. But even then, the extradition process itself can be complicated, something that can take months or years to complete.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.